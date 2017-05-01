Executive Briefing Series: Cyber Warfare in DoD

Cyber warfare, inevitable as it might be, presents a complicated mix of requirements that will necessitate close cooperation among military leadership, elected representatives and industry.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following military leaders versed in cyber warfare will discuss trends and future requirements:

Dr. Jeffrey Boksiner , Senior Research Scientist, Communications-Electronics Center, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command

Dr. William (Bill) Conley , Deputy Director, Electronic Warfare, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

COL Marty Hagenston , Project Manager, Electronic Warfare and Cyber, U.S. Army

COL Adam Hinsdale , (U.S. Army, ret), Program Manager, Leidos

MG Brian Keller , (U.S. Army, ret), Vice President, Leidos

Frank Konieczny , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force

CPT Clay Michaels , Special Assistant to the Associate Director for Operations, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Leslie "Jake" Schaffner , Senior Advisor for Technical & Mission Convergence, USDI/TC&SP/ SIGINT, EW, & Cyber, Department of Defense

COL Matthew Van Parys, Computer Network Operations, National Security Agency

