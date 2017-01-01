Executive Briefing Series: Cybersecurity Executive Order

At first glance, Executive Order 13800 merely orders federal agencies to conduct risk assessments of their systems. Risk assessments have been part of cybersecurity compliance and good practice for a long time.

Given the constantly changing nature of the cyber threat landscape, a fresh risk assessment is always helpful. But the executive order goes much further than that. It also directs agencies to develop strategies for acquisition of shared cybersecurity and cloud services. And it specifically ties modernization of IT to improved cybersecurity, stating better cyber "requires planning so that maintenance, improvements, and modernization occur in a coordinated way and with appropriate regularity."

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore the implications of the EO and how to get to "better" in cyber: