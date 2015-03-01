Expert Edition: Cloud - Download Today

According to IDC Government Insights, spending on cloud is expected to peak in at $3.3 billion in 2021 - begging the question how much distance can the government cover in the next four years?
This Expert Edition documents the first and many steps of cloud adoption taken by the Department of the Navy, Secret Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Defense Information Systems Agency, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Aviation Administration, Defense Department and Food and Drug Administration.
Topics: Technology, cloud, IT
