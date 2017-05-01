With so much activity and money behind cloud, it’s not a matter of if, but when and not why, but how – making advice from IT managers who’ve been through it already, that much more valuable.

In this Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report, we report on imminent improvements to FedRAMP’s authorization process and why the Senate wants to give the Homeland Security Department even more money to use cloud providers to consolidate data centers.

