Executive Briefing Series: Insider Threat - Download Today

Federal agency cybersecurity staffs are focusing more and more on insider threats - loss of data or network disruption by trusted users.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore reducing insider threat through good policy, technology and human analysts:
- Wayne Belk, Co-Director of the National Insider Threat Task Force, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Paul DeMennato, Chief, Cybersecurity Insider Threat, Defense Information Systems Agency
- Dr. Leslie Perkins, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, AF Information Dominance & CIO, U.S. Air Force
- Charles Phalen Jr., Director, National Background Investigations Bureau
- Mike Seague, Director, Defense Insider Threat Management Analysis Center, Defense Security Service
- Greg Wilshusen, Director, Information Security Issues, U.S. Government Accountability Office
- Dan Dzenitis, Vice President of Business Development, Digital Reasoning
- Eric Hansen, Vice Presidend of Federal Programs, Digital Reasoning
They’ll also highlight and analyze:
- The scope of insider threat
- Risk management approach
- Dealing with the human factor
- Bringing in data analysis