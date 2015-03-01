Executive Briefing Series: Insider Threat - Download Today

Sports Listen
    Federal agency cybersecurity staffs are focusing more and more on insider threats - loss of data or network disruption by trusted users.

    In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore reducing insider threat through good policy, technology and human analysts:

    • Wayne Belk, Co-Director of the National Insider Threat Task Force, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
    • Paul DeMennato, Chief, Cybersecurity Insider Threat, Defense Information Systems Agency
    • Dr. Leslie Perkins, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, AF Information Dominance & CIO, U.S. Air Force
    • Charles Phalen Jr., Director, National Background Investigations Bureau
    • Mike Seague, Director, Defense Insider Threat Management Analysis Center, Defense Security Service
    • Greg Wilshusen, Director, Information Security Issues, U.S. Government Accountability Office
    • Dan Dzenitis, Vice President of Business Development, Digital Reasoning
    • Eric Hansen, Vice Presidend of Federal Programs, Digital Reasoning

    They’ll also highlight and analyze:

    • The scope of insider threat
    • Risk management approach
    • Dealing with the human factor
    • Bringing in data analysis

